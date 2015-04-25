Merivale CEO Justin Hemmes is shutting down most of the Newport Arms Hotel for a major renovation

The Newport Arms is about to be Merivaled. Photo: Newport Arms Hotel/ Facebook.

One hundred staff at the Newport Arms Hotel will be redeployed as Merivale prepares to close the pub for four months for a major renovation.

Staff of the Newport Arms were told this week that limited employment would be available during the hotel’s refurbishment phase, due to start on May 25.

The majority of the venue will close, with just a dozen or so staff running the bottle shop and ground-floor public bar, which will remain open.

The staged renovations will be completed over three years, starting with a temporary makeover of the lower ground level, kitchens and the outdoor area in time for the coming summer.

CEO Justin Hemmes says staff have been invited to rejoin the roster in four months time, and that once the long-term renovations are complete the pub could potentially employ as many as 400 people.

The Merivale Group, owners of the Sydney CBD hotels the Ivy and Establishment, bought the landmark northern beaches pub last month for a rumoured $50 million.

The Hemmes family company now controls more than 50 bars, hotels and restaurants across Sydney, stretching from Papi Chulo at Manly Wharf, to Coogee Pavilion in the eastern suburbs, which launched less than 12 months ago. The value of the business is believed to exceed $1 billion. Read more about that here.

