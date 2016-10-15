Welcome to 'Merica -- a new themed restaurant featuring meals like 'The Walmart'

With menu items like “The Walmart,” and burgers named after both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, “‘Merica,” a parody-America themed restaurant opening in NYC, hopes to gain some laughs.

The restaurant is co-founded by Zach Neil, who started both the Tim Burton-themed “Beetle House” and the Will Ferrell-themed “Stay Classy New York” bars.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.