Welcome to 'Merica -- a new themed restaurant featuring meals like 'The Walmart'

Justin Gmoser

With menu items like “The Walmart,” and burgers named after both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, “‘Merica,” a parody-America themed restaurant opening in NYC, hopes to gain some laughs. 

The restaurant is co-founded by Zach Neil, who started both the Tim Burton-themed “Beetle House” and the Will Ferrell-themed “Stay Classy New York” bars. 

