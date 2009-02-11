Merging Live Nation Readies for Hill Battle

If the merged Ticketmaster and LiveNation – being called Live Nation Entertainment – is to make it through the choppy waters of a Capitol Hill antitrust slap-fight, it’ll have some high-powered help.

According to the New York Post, the newly merged giant has enlisted Hilary Rosen, the former chief of the Recording Industry Association, to map out a strategy.

It also enlisted Public Strategies, a high-powered D.C. lobbying firm and former Congressman Mel Levine, to argue its case.

