There Have Been A Ton Of Mega Merger Announcements In Just The Last Few Days

In 2014 mergers & acquisitions have roared back in a big way.

This morning’s news of a proposed $US80 billion deal between 21st Century Fox and Time Warner is yet another massive announcement in a year that saw seen the highest first-half volume of announced merger activity since 2007.

In just the last two days, more than $US100 billion in M&A has been announced.

In addition to the Time Warner deal, yesterday tobacco giant Reynolds American announced a deal to acquire Lorillard in a deal worth $US27.4 billion.

And the tobacco and media deals are in addition to a number of smaller — but still large — deals that have been announced just this month.

Tyson Foods is acquiring Hillshire Brands in a deal worth $US8.55 billion, and engineering firm AECOM is acquiring URS Corporation in a $US4 billion deal.

On June 30, we highlighted this chart from Goldman Sachs that showed M&A activity had hit $US750 billion through the end of June, an annualized rate of about $US1.5 trillion, on track for the most since 2007.

Of course there’s no guarantee that this deal will ever happen, but here’s some perspective on how the above chart might be updated in light of the latest news.

