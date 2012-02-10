Merger To Form 6,000-Employee Company That Tackles Giant Mobile Problem

Photo: Flickr/sfgamchick

When it comes to building and managing corporate applications for iPhones, Android, BlackBerry and everything in between, there are countless companies working on bits and pieces but almost none doing it all.Symphony Service and Teleca announced a merger today to create a 6,100 employee company that hopes to fix that.



The new company, dubbed Symphony Teleca and based in Palo Alto, CA, will offer software and services that can not only help an enterprise create one app for all mobile platforms, but can also manage and secure an enterprise’s mobile devices, and deploy them to the cloud.

VMware’s Paul Chapman, vice president of information technology, is familiar with the merger, and says that the mobile market is “fragmented.” It is divided between companies that help enterprises make their applications available to mobile devices, products that manage those devices, and products that secure the whole lot.

“A gap in the market today is a unified management platform that allows you to bring all of these components together through one simplified platform,” Chapman told Business Insider. “I believe that Symphony — and more importantly the merger with Teleca — is going to help fill this gap.”

Separately, the companies have already amassed a serious customer list including Google, Hitachi, Motorola, Red Hat, Oracle, and Yahoo, among others.

Symphony Services is the bigger of the two, with about 4,000 employees worldwide. It makes various products for deploying apps, mobile or not, to the cloud, including its Summit service built on Microsoft’s Windows Azure. It wants enterprise companies to outsource mobility, analytics, cloud apps, and software testing.

Teleca has 2,000 employees and also builds mobile apps, with an emphasis on under-the-hood stuff. For instance, it is working with Canonical and RealVNC on various automotive infotainment systems.

Both Symphony and Teleca have interesting pedigrees, too. They were funded by venture capitalist Romesh Wadhwani, and his firm Symphony Technology Group. He came into his cash in 1999 with the $9.3 billion sale of Aspect Development to i2 Technologies. STG is perhaps best known for funding Shopzilla but its portfolio consists of 14 global companies (with technologies mostly serving enterprises) and racking up annual revenue of more than $1 billion. (Wadhwani is also fond of starting companies named Symphony. In addition to Symphony Service, he’s funded companies dubbed Symphony Advanced Media and SymphonyIRI Group.)

Symphony Service was based in Palo Alto and Teleca, in Malmo, Sweden. The new merged company will be based in Palo Alto with about 75 to 100 employees there, a spokesperson says, and 35 offices worldwide, with large facilities in India and China.

