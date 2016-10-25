Wall Street banks could earn up to $200 million from Merger Monday

Monday was a huge day for mergers and acquisitions.

Following AT&T’s whopping $85 billion deal for Time Warner announced over the weekend, a number of mid-sized deals were announced Monday morning.

It’s good news for Wall Street banks, which could bring in up to $200 million in fees from advising on the mergers.

Here’s a breakdown of the fees, according to estimates from the consulting firm Freeman & Co.:

The Chinese conglomerate HNA Group’s $6.5 billion stake in Hilton:

$40-50 million to JPMorgan for advising HNA

$10-20 million to Evercore for advising Blackstone

The aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins’ $6.4 billion deal for B/E Aerospace:

$30-35 million to JPMorgan for advising Rockwell Collins

$35-50 million to Goldman Sachs and Citigroup for advising B/E Aerospace

TD Ameritrade’s $4 billion acquisition of Scottrade:

$15-20 million to Barclays for advising TD Ameritrade

$20-25 million to Goldman Sachs for advising Scottrade

American Midstream Partners’ deal for JP Energy, which will create a $2 billion pipeline company:

~$5 million to Bank of America Merrill Lynch for advising American Midstream

~$5 million to BMO Capital Markets for advising JP Energy

This tops off an already big month for mergers and acquisitions.

To date, October has seen $279 billion in announced M&A involving US companies, according to Bloomberg — the highest since July 2015, when we saw $337 billion in announced deals.

That excludes deals that have since been scrapped, like $160 billion Pfizer-Allergan merger, which was announced in November 2015 and later blocked by regulators.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, October 2016 currently stands at the third-strongest month ever for US M&A announced deal value.

