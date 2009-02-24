Meredith Whitney's New Firm Goes Live

Ok, now it’s legitimate. Meredith Whitney’s new research outfit now has a website with a brand-new headshot, and some cool colour tones that set it apart from most financial sites. We were curious if the section on The Team had anyone else besides Meredith, but for now it’s just her.



Dealbreaker has a copy of the letter she sent out to old clients that she hopes to poach:

Dear Clients and Friends,Today, we are proud to announce the opening of Meredith Whitney Advisory Group, LLC. Our new firm combines a unique approach of macro outlook, strategy, and company specific research. In addition to our signature style of thematic based industry analysis with expanded products, we will provide increased and unparalleled access to corporate management, government officials, regulators and thought leaders for a best in class client experience.

We are developing our new (and much more targeted) list of client partners now and hope that you chose to continue a relationship with our firm. If you are interested in establishing a business relationship with us, please contact us via the information below.

Thanks and all the best,

Meredith

