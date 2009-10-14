Meredith Whitney's Goldman Downgrade Revealed!

Meredith Whitney got back to shaking the market this morning with a surprise downgrade of Goldman Sachs (GS), but nobody knew why. But FT Alphaville got its hands on the report. It’s nothing too dramatic. In fact she says the strong fundamentals are still in place… but valuation has gotten rich, and after making such big gains, it’s time to take some money off the table.



