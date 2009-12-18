Meredith Whitney Whacks Estimates On Goldman And Morgan Stanley Sending Shares Lower

It’s shaping up to be an ugly day for financials.



In addition to Citi’s woes, we have Meredith Whitney whacking estimates on Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS).

Bloomberg: The analyst, who runs Meredith Whitney Advisory Group, now projects Goldman Sachs will earn $19.57 a share in 2009, $19.65 in 2010 and $20.60 in 2011. Those were reduced from $19.95, $21.73 and $24.04, respectively.

Morgan Stanley’s projection for 2010 was cut to $2.60 a share from $2.63, while the 2011 forecast was reduced to $2.75 from $3.28.

Read more at Bloomberg >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.