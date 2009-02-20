Meredith Whitney Wants To Help Save Your Bank (VIDEO)

Meredith Whitney is going out on her own, spinning herself off from Oppenheimer at a time when her reputation is in the stratosphere. She sat down with Maria today to discuss the goals for her new firm. Her plans? Still covering the banking sector, though consolidation and bankruptcy means she’ll only be following 10 stocks. And when things start to recover, she’s hoping the surviving banks turn to her for advice.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.