Meredith Whitney: Unequivocally I See A Double Dip In Housing

Meredith Whitney is on CNBC this morning, and true to form remains bearish on the banks and the overall economy.



Her specific concern at the moment? State and local governments, which continue to cut jobs, a trend that will soon have a meaningful effect on the economy.

She acknowledged the $50 billion state bailout proposed by Obama, but described that as a drop in the bucket.

On housing, she says: “Unequivocally I see a double dip.”

We’ll update as she says more…

