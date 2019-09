Earlier this week Meredith Whitney knocked down Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), when she slashed estimates on them for the next two years.



The stocks sagged.

But today?

No magic touch. She lowered her estimates on JPMorgan (JPM), but the stock is up over 1.5%.

Jamie Dimon wins again!

