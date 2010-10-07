Here's The Truth About Meredith Whitney: Her Stock Picks Have Been Terrible

Bloomberg pulls no punches in a new piece on Meredith Whitney titled: Whitney Falters in Trying to Repeat Citigroup Success.



Since Whitney founded her own firm last year, about two- thirds of her picks have fared worse than market indexes. Missed calls include Visa Inc., the payments network that fell 14 per cent after Whitney called it her “single best buy,” and credit-card issuer Capital One Financial Corp., which tripled after she urged clients to sell.

On January 6, 2010, we said it: Meredith Whitney Is Done, though that was more of an indication of her inability to hammer stocks with downgrades like she used to be able to.

If her off-streak continues, the comparisons between Meredith Whitney and Elaine Garzarelli — who called the ’87 cash but then went into obscurity and ultimately founded her own shop — will probably continue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.