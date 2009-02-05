Meredith Whitney Slams Wall Street Pay Caps

She’s no apologist for the banks, but Meredith Whitney agrees with us that hard a cap on Wall Street compensation would be a terrible idea:



“No one goes into Wall Street to save the world,” Whitney said today in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Compensation is the motivating factor.”

