The Two Hilarious Meredith Whitney Quotes That Everyone Is Talking About Today

Everyone is buzzing about Max Abelson’s big Meredith Whitney piece in Bloomberg, where he discovers that her much vaunted report doesn’t match her rhetoric about muni doom.



There are two quotes that everyone is talking about today.

First, regarding the size of her prediction:

“Quantifying is a guesstimate at this point… I was giving an approximation of a magnitude that will bear out to be correct.”

And second, some incomprehensible Wall Street gobbledygook:

“There are fifth-derivative dimensions that I don’t think I need to spell out to my clients,”

