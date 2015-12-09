REPORT: Meredith Whitney is running money again

Meredith Whitney, the former financial crisis era banking analyst-turned-hedge fund manager, is running money again after she called it quits in the hedge fund game this summer.

Bloomberg’s Max Abelson and Sonali Basak report that Whitney is now managing an equity portfolio with $800 million in assets at Bermuda-based insurer Arch Capital Group. She joined Arch in September.

Whitney shot to prominence during the crisis with her accurate calls. As an analyst at Oppenheimer, she wrote

a note in October 2007 that said Citigroup would have to cut its dividend.

After that, she went on to launch her namesake advisory group before moving into the hedge fund business. She launched Kenbelle Capital, a long/short equity hedge fund, in November 2013.

BlueCrest Capital, the hedge fund led by Michael Platt, was an anchor investor in Kenbelle. A year after Kenbelle’s launch, BlueCrest requested to redeem its $46 million investment. BlueCrest later sued, but ended up dropping the suit in June.

This month, BlueCrest, which was once one of the world’s largest hedge funds with $37 billion in assets at its peak, said that it would return all outside investors’ money and begin operating as a family office.

This summer, Whitney shuttered Kenbelle.

“This whole experience has been highly unfortunate and I’m putting it behind me,” Whitney told Fox Business at the time.

She added that the chapter in her life of managing money was “over.”

