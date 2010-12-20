Will Tonight's 60 Minutes Trigger Another Big Wave Of Muni Bond Dumping?

Photo: CNBC

Meredith Whitney is on 60 Minutes tonight talking about the horrible state of muni finances. She’s predicting over 50 defaults in the coming year.It’s well-travelled territory for readers, and it’s a kick that Whitney has been on for some time.



But this is also likely new ground for a lot of viewers, and will probably wake them up to the risks in their muni portfolio (some on Twitter are already suggesting that this has got them thinking).

So will this spur a new muni dump?

