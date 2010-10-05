Meredith Whitney: Banks Will Have One More Good Quarter Before The Bottom Falls Out

This is partially a retread of what she said last week, but Meredith Whitney on CNBC says the banks will have one more decent quarter before we start to see new deterioration of credit quality, thanks largely to declining home prices.



Mostly, though, she says the bank stocks are “boring” and probably aren’t likely to move anywhere.

As for what actually matters to banks — top-line growth — barring some surprise robustness overseas, don’t look for much good to happen.

Here's the video, from CNBC:





