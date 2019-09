Meredith Whitney Launches Meredith Whitney Advisory Group...And Trashes Citi Again

Meredith Whitney went out at the top. Two years ago, Meredith called the bank crash back when everyone else (including bank CEOs) thought she was nuts, and she’s resisted the urge to “go positive” ever since. Now she’s leaving Oppenheimer and launching her own firm.



Yesterday, with Maria Bartiromo, Meredith gave the banks another good shot in the jaw on the way out, and described her plans for the Meredith Whitney Advisory Group.

Transcript courtesy CNBC:

MARIA BARTIROMO: OUR NEXT GUEST HAS BEEN ON POINT WITH HER OUTLOOK FOR

FINANCIALS. JOINING US NOW IN ANOTHER CNBC EXCLUSIVE, NOW RUNNING HER

OWN FIRM, MEREDITH WHITNEY, FOUNDER & CEO, MEREDITH WHITNEY ADVISORY

GROUP. MEREDITH, NICE TO HAVE YOU ON THE PROGRAM. CONGRATULATIONS ON

LEAVING OPPENHEIMER, STARTING YOUR OWN FIRM.

MEREDITH WHITNEY: IT’S A COMPLETELY DIFFERENT WORLD TO HAVE YOUR OWN

FIRM AND IT’S A DREAM COME TRUE. I’M SO EXCITED ABOUT IT.

BARTIROMO: I’M SURE YOU ARE. LET ME ASK YOU ON YOUR VIEWS OF WHERE WE

ARE RIGHT NOW BEFORE WE TALK ABOUT THE FIRM. YOU HAVE BEEN SO RIGHT IN

THIS MARKET. DO YOU THINK THE WORST IS AHEAD? WHERE ARE WE IN THIS DOWN

CYCLE AS FAR AS BANKS ARE CONCERNED?

WHITNEY: WELL WHAT’S HAPPENED IN A LOT OF THE PRIOR WEEKS COMING INTO

THIS IS – AND I LOVE THIS ABOUT THE HUMAN SPIRIT – PEOPLE HAVE BEEN

HOPEFUL A GOVERNMENT PLAN CAN REALLY MAKE A DIFFERENCE. AND THE REALITY

IS THAT YOU’VE GOT YEARS AND YEARS WORTH OF LOANS UNDERWRITTEN WITH

FAULTY ASSUMPTIONS. THOSE ARE CAR LOANS, CREDIT CARD LOANS, OBVIOUSLY

MORTGAGE LOANS AND THOSE HAVE TO WORK OUT THROUGH THE SYSTEM. AND THERE

HAS TO BE A GROUP OF CONSUMERS THAT LOSE CREDIT. A LOT OF CONSUMERS WILL

LOSE ACCESS TO SOME OF THEIR CREDIT. SO AS THE DENOMINATOR SHRINKS IT’S

VERY PAINFUL FOR THE CONSUMER. IT’S VERY PAINFUL FOR BUSINESSES AND IT’S

PAINFUL FOR THE BANKS THAT HAVE LENT TO ALL THESE GUYS. IT HAPPENED THE

BIG BANKS THAT GO DOWN EVERY DAY BECAUSE THE CONCENTRATION OF LOANS IS

SO CONCENTRATED WITH THOSE GUYS.

BARTIROMO: WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE TREASURY’S PLAN TO HELP THE

AILING BANKS? I READ YOUR RESEARCH AND YOU SAID TELL ME MORE MR.

GEITHNER. A LOT OF PEOPLE SAID IT LACKED SOME DETAILS. WHAT IS YOUR VIEW

OF THE PLAN AS WE KNOW IT TODAY?

WHITNEY: I THINK THAT THERE ARE SO MANY PEOPLE WHO ARE SO HOPEFUL ABOUT

THIS ADMINISTRATION REALLY MAKING A DIFFERENCE AND PUT SO MUCH FAITH

INTO THE ADMINISTRATION. WHAT I THOUGHT WAS A MISTAKE OF THE PROPOSAL

WAS IT UNDERESTIMATED THE INTELLIGENCE OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE BECAUSE IT

WAS BUILT UP OBVIOUSLY TO BE THIS GREAT SAVING GRACE

BARTIROMO: SOMEBODY SET THOSE EXPECTATIONS.

WHITNEY: SOMEBODY SET THOSE EXPECTATIONS. AND THEN THERE’S NOTHING

BEHIND IT. I THINK WE WILL GET TO THE BOTTOM WHEN WE ADDRESS ALL OF THE

ISSUES THAT ARE OUTSTANDING. STILL SOME OF THE OBVIOUS ISSUES HAVEN’T

EVEN YET BEEN ADDRESSED AND THAT’S WHAT MAKES ME STILL NERVOUS. THERE

ARE SO MANY CONSTRUCTIVE THINGS THAT I WOULD LOVE TO SEE GOING ON BUT

WE’RE STILL DEALING WITH THE SAME ISSUES OVER AND OVER AGAIN. WHICH IS

PRIMARILY THROWING GOOD MONEY AFTER BAD. THE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

HOLIDAY, THE MORTGAGE MODIFICATION. THAT PRESSURES BANK CAPITAL. THAT

DOESN’T DO A GREAT JOB PUTTING MORE LIQUIDITY INTO THE SYSTEM. AND WHAT

WE NEED TO DO IS AT LEAST STOP THE DENOMINATOR FROM GETTING SMALLER. SO

AT LEAST STOP CREDIT FROM DECLINING. IF WE JUST MODERATE THE SUPPLY OF

CREDIT THAT WILL MAKE A DIFFERENCE.

BARTIROMO: SO WHAT WOULD BE THE BEST WAY TO RE-capitalise THE BANKS AND

GET THAT CONFIDENCE BACK. IS IT BUYING THOSE BAD ASSETS FROM THE BANKS,

IS IT THE GOVERNMENT BUYING STAKES – I’M GUESSING YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE

NATIONALIZATION

WHITNEY: I DON’T WANT TO SEE NATIONALIZATION. THERE ARE SOME BACK WHICH

DIDN’T GET INTO A LOT OF THE MESS AND WANT TO LOAN. THE PROBLEM IS

THEY’VE GOT SUCH A SMALL MARKET SHARE OF THE CONSUMER PIE, OF THE

CORPORATE PIE, THAT FOR THE GOVERNMENT TO SUPERCHARGE THE REGIONALS AND

ALLOW THEM TO HAVE THE CAPITAL TO ACTUALLY ACQUIRE OTHER BANKS AND MAKE

LOANS, THAT WOULD BE A FABULOUS IDEA. IT’S A SMALL STEP TOWARD PROVIDING

LIQUIDITY IN THE SYSTEM. BUT AGAIN, THE BIGGEST PROBLEM, IS THE MARKET

SHARE FOR ALMOST ALL LOANS IS SO CONCENTRATED AMONGST THE CITIS, THE JP

MORGANS, BANK OF AMERICA, WELLS FARGO, AND THE LIKE THAT YOU’VE GOT TO

DISAGGREGATE THAT MARKET SHARE CONCENTRATION AND THAT WOULD BE PUTTING

GOOD MONEY – NONPUNITIVE CAPITOL INTO THESE BANKS BECAUSE THE TARP MONEY

THAT HAS GONE INTO BANKS SO FAR HAS BEEN HIGHLY PUNITIVE CAPITOL, TO GET

THE SYSTEM MOVING. AND THEN YOU START TO SEE M&A ACTIVITY. I THINK YOU

WOULD RELIEVE THE BURDON OF ALL OF THESE BIG BANKS THAT DON’T HAVE THE

EQUIPMENT TO REALLY GROW THEIR LOAN BASE ON A NET BASIS. AND YOU’D SEE

HEALTH COME BACK INTO THE MARKET. BUT I HAVEN’T HEARD ANYTHING LIKE THAT

ADDRESSED IN DC.

BARTIROMO: WE’RE LOOKING AT SOME OF THESE CHARTS POF THE BANKS TODAY.

WELLS FARGO AT $12.17 A SHARE. CITIGROUP AT $2.53. WOULD YOU BE A SELLER

OF THESE STOCKS AT THESE LEVELS? IS THERE A VALUE TO BE FOUND TO THESE

COMPANIES AT THESE LEVELS?

WHITNEY: IT’S NO SURPRISE TO YOU I WOULD BE A SELLER OF CITIGROUP HERE.

A LOT OF THESE BANKS DON’T MAKE MONEY, AND CITI I THINK LOSES A LOT OF

MONEY CONTINUING. RIGHT? SO THE GOVERNMENT’S GOING TO HAVE TO KEEP

PROVIDING CAPITAL.I DON’T KNOW THAT THE GOVERNMENT WILL PROVIDE ANY MORE CAPITAL TO CITI.

BUT AS AN EXISTING SHAREHOLDER YOU’RE ALL BUT WIPED OUT. SO I THINK

THERE’S REAL RISK IN OWNING NAMES LIKE CITI. THE EARNINGS POWER FOR A

LOT OF THESE BANKS WITH LEGACY POSITIONS AND CONSUMER LOANS THAT WERE

UNDERWRITTEN WITH FALSE ASSUMPTIONS DIMINISHES ON A DAILY BASIS BECAUSE

THE CONSUMER GETS INCREASINGLY STRAPPED. A LOT OF THESE BANKS HAVE ONE

SET OF EXPECTATIONS AND THE MARKET IS DEVOLVING. SO FOR AN EXAMPLE, A

TROUGH HOUSE PRICE EXPECTATION THAT STARTED LET’S SAY SUMMER OF 2007 AT

10% HAS NOW GONE UP TO 30%. WELL, IT LOOKS LIKE PEAK TO TROUGH HOME

PRICES ARE GOING TO BE CLOSER TO 40%. AND SO THEY HAVE TO KEEP PLAYING

CATCH UP, THAT MEANS THEY HAVE TO KEEP BOOSTING RESERVES, AND THEIR

EARNINGS POWER IS DIMINISHED WHICH MEANS THEY ARE NOT GROWING CAPITAL

AND THEY CAN’T MAKE MORE LOANS. THEY HAVE TO KEEP SHRINKING THEIR

ASSETS. AND THEY’RE GOING TO EARN LESS. I THINK MOST OF THE BIG BANKS

WILL BE LUCKY IF THEY BREAK EVEN OR EARN A LITTLE MONEY THIS YEAR.

BARTIROMO: SO I WANT TO SELL ALL THE BIG BANKS. HOW DO I MAKE MONEY ON

THE SHORT SIDE, THEN?

WHITNEY: ON THE SHORT SIDE, CITI TO ME IS STILL THE BIGGEST RISK

POSITION OUT THERE. I THINK THEY’RE COMPANIES THAT YOU KNOW CAN’T EARN

THEIR DIVIDENDS AND YOU KNOW THINGS ARE DEVOLVING. I DON’T THINK ANY OF

THE BANKS I COVER WILL CONTINUE TO PAY THEIR EXISTING DIVIDENDS.

BARTIROMO: SO YOU THINK THE MAJOR BANKS, YOU’RE TALKING THE MAJOR BANKS,

JPMORGAN, THEY’RE GOING TO CUT THEIR DIVIDENDS?

WHITNEY: I THINK THERE’S GOING TO BE PRESSURE. IF JPMORGAN CAN GET

THROUGH THIS AND MAINTAIN ITS DIVIDEND I WOULD LOVE TO SEE IT. I THINK

JPMORGAN IS IN THE SAME SOUP AS EVERY OTHER BANK AND EARNINGS PRESSURE

IS GOING TO BE TREMENDOUS. NOW, THEY ARE WELL capitalised. THERE’S NO

QUESTION ABOUT THAT. BUT IT’S A QUESTION OF EARNINGS POWER. AND IF THEY

CHOOSE TO DIP INTO THEIR EARNINGS TO PAY THEIR DIVIDEND IT WOULD BE

ULTIMATELY THEIR CHOICE. THEY’RE CLEARLY A SURVIVOR, AND THANK GOODNESS

A LOW COST OPERATOR. BUT THEY’RE REALLY IN A STAND-ALONE POSITION PAYING

A DIVIDEND THANKFULLY THEY NEVER RAISED IT A LOT SO THEY DIDN’T HAVE THE

IMMEDIATE URGENCY TO CUT IT.BUT THEY COULD AS WELL. I THINK IT’S GOING

TO BE ON THE TABLE.

BARTIROMO: IT STILL FEELS LIKE THE RESPONSE FROM THE GOVERNMENT LEVEL

HAS BEEN VERY MUCH PIECEMEAL. YOU KNOW, YOU HAVE AN IDEA HERE, YOU HAVE

AN IDEA — BUT NO ONE REALLY BELIEVES THERE’S A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN IN

PLACE. IS THAT THE WAY YOU SEE IT? ARE WE STILL IN THIS PIECEMEAL TYPE

PHASE?

WHITNEY: UNFORTUNATELY. YEAH, I’D RATHER HAVE A THOUGHTFUL PROCESS

ADDRESSED THAN SORT OF ONE IDEA HERE AND ONE IDEA HERE. I DON’T KNOW WHY

GEITHNER CHOSE TO ACCELERATE AN ARTICULATION OF A PLAN WHEN THEY CLEARLY

WEREN’T READY. AND I THINK THAT, AGAIN, THE CONFIDENCE IS BEHIND THE

OBAMA ADMINISTRATION AND THEY’VE REALLY GOT TO RESPECT AND HOLD DEAR

THAT CONFIDENCE AND NOT CONTINUE TO OVERPROMISE AND UNDERDELIVER, WHICH

IS WHAT YOU HAVE HERE.

BARTIROMO: IS IT FAIR TO BELIEVE THAT SOME OF THESE FIRMS ARE GOING TO

TRY TO RUSH AND PAY THE TARP MONEY, OR IS THAT UNREALISTIC TO BELIEVE?

YOU KNOW, THERE ARE THESE REPORTS THAT GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN WANT TO

GIVE THE MONEY BACK.

WHITNEY: ANYONE IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD WANT TO GIVE THE MONEY BACK AT

QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. THEY COULD SELL ASSETS OR EXPECT THAT THE CAPITAL

MARKETS RETURN IN A VERY V TYPE REFORM OR RECOVERY AND PAY THINGS BACK.

THOSE ARE TWO COMPANIES THAT’LL PROBABLY PAY BACK SOONER THAN OTHERS.

BUT THREE YEARS MAY BE OPTIMISTIC. THIS IS PUNITIVE CAPITAL. I HOPE THE

BEST FOR THEM. BUT I THINK IT’S GOING TO BE — I’M GLAD THEY’RE SAYING

THAT BECAUSE AT LEAST THAT SUGGESTS THAT THOSE MANAGERS WANT TO STAY AT

THOSE COMPANIES AND DON’T WANT TO BE EFFECTIVELY A GOVERNMENT MULE FOR

LONGER THAN THREE YEARS.

BARTIROMO: AND SOME OF THE TALENTS WILL GO TO OTHER BOUTIQUE FIRMS. YOUR

NEW FIRM. YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT RESEARCH INVESTMENT BANKING AND CAPITAL

MARKETS ACTION. TELL ME HOW YOU GET THERE. TELL ME WHAT YOU ENVISION FOR

THE NEW FIRM.

WHITNEY: WELL, WHAT I DO AND WHAT I LOVE DOING IS RESEARCH. SO THAT’S A

VERY PORTABLE BUSINESS. SO I’LL DO THE EXACT SAME RESEARCH, WHICH IS

WHAT I LOVE. MACRO AND STRATEGY AND COMPANY SPECIFIC, INDUSTRY SPECIFIC

RESEARCH. BUT NOTHING WILL CHANGE ABOUT MY RESEARCH OTHER THAN THE FACT

THAT I USED TO COVER, YOU KNOW, 25 COMPANIES, NOW I COVER 10 BECAUSE 15

HAVE GONE UNDER. SO REBUILD MY COVERAGE LIST. AND THEN I’M SO EXCITED TO

PROVIDE ADVISORY SERVICES TO THE BANKS WHO ARE GOING TO MAKE IT AND THEN

COME BACK FROM THE ASHES, AND THAT WILL BE A LOT OF FUN.

AND AGAIN, I REALLY WANT TO BE A PART OF THE RECONSTRUCTIVE EFFORTS. AND

IN THE CAPITAL MARKETS BUSINESS THERE’S JUST A LOT OF LOW-HANGING FRUIT

OUT THERE. WHY WOULDN’T I DO IT? SO IT’LL BE NEAT. I’M REALLY EXCITED

ABOUT IT. AND AFTER YOU BROKE THE NEWS, I DIDN’T KNOW WHETHER TO LOVE

YOU OR HATE YOU BECAUSE MY PHONE WENT NUTS YESTERDAY. AND THEN I GOT

BESIEGED BY RESUMES. WHICH IS GREAT. WHICH IS REALLY NEAT. I’M

ABSOLUTELY OPPOSED TO THIS TYPE OF ATTITUDE, WHICH IS THE SORT OF BOTTOM

FEEDER DISTRESS MARKET ATTITUDE THAT A LOT OF MANAGERS HAVE AND THEY SAY

OK, WHERE ELSE ARE THEY GOING TO GO, I’M NOT GOING TO PAY THIS PERSON

BECAUSE THERE’S NO ONE ELSE WHO’S PAYING ON THE STREET. I THINK IN THIS

ENVIRONMENT YOU CAN GET BETTER PEOPLE AND IF YOU PAY THEM FAIRLY AND

GIVE THEM — THEY’RE EXCITED AS OPPOSED TO VULTURE BUYING. YOU PROMOTE A

MORE SUSTAINABLE POSITIVE CULTURE. GOLDMAN’S HISTORICALLY DONE THAT. I

DON’T WANT TO BOTTOM FISH FOR TALENT. I WOULD NEVER WANT TO BE TREATED

THAT WAY AND I CERTAINLY WOULD NEVER TREAT PEOPLE THAT WAY.

BARTIROMO: THANKS, CONGRATULATIONS, MEREDITH. MEREDITH WHITNEY ADVISORS

GROUP. WE’LL SEE YOU SOON.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.