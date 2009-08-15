Meredith Whitney Is Now Full Service

Early on, Meredith Whitney said she might enter the broker-dealer space, moving beyond just research and advisory.
Turns out, she’s taking a growth-by-acquisition strategy, as she’s acquired Seegal Benson Leucadia Securities, which will be renamed Meredith Whitney Securities, LLC.
This is probably a smart move — of late she’s been all over the map with her predictions and prognostications — so she won’t be able to live on that one good Citigroup (C) call forever.
