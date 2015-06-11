Meredith Whitney says the hedge fund chapter of her life 'is over'

Screenshot Meredith Whitney said she ‘made my mother proud in terms of how I treated everybody.’

Meredith Whitney, the former Oppenheimer analyst who made a name for herself for some prescient calls during the financial crisis before trying her hand as a hedge fund manager, now says she’s finished managing money.

“This whole experience has been highly unfortunate and I’m putting it behind me,” Whitney said in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday.

Whitney launched her fund, Kenbelle Capital, in 2013.

Then a fund connected with hedge fund BlueCrest Capital, the top investor in Whitney’s firm, asked her to return the $US46 million they invested about two years after Kenbelle’s launch, and sued when she did not comply.

BlueCrest dropped the lawsuit with the firm earlier this week.

“I was thrilled that we got an anchor investor, and unfortunately that anchor investor came with some complications,” Whitney said in the interview.

Whitney said that she returned money to every investor at the end of May, and now, “everything is pretty much sewn up.”

“I think that chapter of my life is over,” she said of managing hedge funds.

Whitney’s most famous call before the financial crisis was that Citigroup would cut its dividend. She got a ton of publicity for it, and Michael Lewis even led his book, “The Big Short,” with her story.

She said the financial services industry hasn’t been very interesting the past 5-6 years, but that’s all starting to change.

“It got really interesting about 6-12 months ago,” she said. “There was not a lot going on for 6 years in the financials. I think the regulatory environment is far clearer now, so things are starting to really happen.”

Going forward, she will refocus her efforts on analysing stocks and putting the hedge fund experience behind her.

“One thing I can say is, I upheld my fiduciary responsibility to all investors and made my mother proud in terms of how I treated everybody,” she said. “It wasn’t easy.”

Here’s the full interview:

