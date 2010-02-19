Meredith Whitney: Investors Don't realise What's About To Hit The Banking Sector

Meredith Whitney spoke with Maria Bartiromo on the floor of the NYSE this evening.



She predicts big-cap banks will be down some 15%, because investors still aren’t pricing in the risks ahead.

Here are some things that will hit the sector:

Populism.

Government taking away the punchbowl.

The end of the re-equitization cycle (all those fees!)

The one bank she likes: Bank of America (BAC) because it has plenty of assets to sell.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.