Meredith Whitney: Investors Don't realise What's About To Hit The Banking Sector

Joe Weisenthal

Meredith Whitney spoke with Maria Bartiromo on the floor of the NYSE this evening.

She predicts big-cap banks will be down some 15%, because investors still aren’t pricing in the risks ahead.

Here are some things that will hit the sector:

  • Populism.
  • Government taking away the punchbowl.
  • The end of the re-equitization cycle (all those fees!)

The one bank she likes: Bank of America (BAC) because it has plenty of assets to sell.

