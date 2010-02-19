Meredith Whitney: Investors Don't realise What's About To Hit The Banking Sector

Meredith Whitney spoke with Maria Bartiromo on the floor of the NYSE this evening.
She predicts big-cap banks will be down some 15%, because investors still aren’t pricing in the risks ahead.
Here are some things that will hit the sector:
- Populism.
- Government taking away the punchbowl.
- The end of the re-equitization cycle (all those fees!)
The one bank she likes: Bank of America (BAC) because it has plenty of assets to sell.
