Meredith Whitney: "I Haven't Been This Bearish In A Year"

Oof. Financials are taking a hit after Meredith Whitney told CNBC that she “hasn’t been this bearish in a year.”



She’s also calling for a “double dip” recession.

StreetInsider bullet-points her comments:

the banking sector is “not adequately capitalised today”

sees another leg down in the residential real estate market when mortgage rates/prices begin moving lower. To this point, Meredith said she feels that there is still a much bigger risk related to residential mortgage exposure, rather than commercial.

says that this market makes “no sense” to her and that there is no fundamentals behind the recent rally in stocks

within the banking sector the major difference between the market today and last year is that there is no mark-to-market now.

“banks will go back to tangible book value”

sell the banks

would sit on cash until another leg down in valuation, estimates

“everything’s expensive right now”

expecting a double dip recession, although the second part of “W” will not be as severe

