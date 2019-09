Meredith Whitney, the global super-analyst who called the banking debacle back when everyone else thought it was nuts, is leaving Oppenheimer to start her own firm (CNBC).



Well done, Meredith!

(Joe Weisenthal suggests this might be a sign of the bottom.)

