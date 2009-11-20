Meredith Whitney: Even Without The Pay Czar, Good People Always Ditch Top Firms

Meredith Whitney made a brief appearance on Bloomberg radio this morning, but it doesn’t sound like she said anything potentially market-moving, like she did Monday on CNBC.



Instead she talked about regulation, and whether new government limits would help or harm Wall Street. On the subject of pay caps, she noted that people always leave Wall Street for new opportunities (Goldmanites have left to start hedge funds, she left to start her own shop), so the effect of pay caps may be overstated.

She also attacked some comments from John Mack, which were published this morning, about how he liked having regulators more closely involved with his firm than they used to be.



