Meredith Whitney: European Banks MUCH Worse Off Than American Banks, Second Half For Stock Market Is Bleak

You’ve got hundreds of billions of recapitalization’s needed in Europe, says Meredith Whitney, who is speaking on CNBC this afternoon.



And the fact that Europe is worse than the US is saying something, she says, since she’s definitely still not positive on US banks.

Other than that, her interview appears to be a rehash of her op-ed arguing that financial reform will kill jobs.

“It could be very bad.”

As for specific aspects of financial reform that concern her: pre-emption (rules that would allow banks to move to different states and take advantage of lower interest rates in some markets) and interchange fees regulation.

Specifically, she expects that interchange regulations will cream smaller banks to the benefit of the larger banks, hampering merchants’ access to capital.

As for the stock market: The second half will be “bleak.”

Why?

No end demand from consumers, and a double dip in housing.

Update: Here’s the video.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.