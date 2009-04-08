Meredith Whitney: 'Don't Fire Ken Lewis!'

See, if you’re an independent bank analyst you have to say the thing that’ll get you the big headline. Dick Bove says Bank of America (BAC) will revisit its all time highs. Mike Mayo says loan losses will be bigger than the Great Depression.



And Meredith Whitney — the bank slayer — says Ken Lewis shouldn’t be fired. Surprise!

Speaking on a panel in Toronto, she said the embattled CEO has “done a great job”… except for Merrill Lynch which was “one major mistake acquisition.”

Just one major mistake, that’s all.

(Also: what about Countrywide?)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.