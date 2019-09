Following her interview with Steve Forbes, Meredith Whitney continued to do the media rounds today, landing on CNBC to discuss the banks’ Q1. Her message: don’t be fooled by the bank earnings. They may show a penny of profits this quarter, but it doesn’t mean they’ve returned to health.



