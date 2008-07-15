Meredith Whitney Cuts Wachovia (WB) To SELL: Prospects "Bleak"

Meredith Whitney cut her estimates on Wachovia (WB) and also downgraded the bank from Perform to Underperform, citing valuations on mortgage-related assets that were still “too high.”



Whitney sees losses for Wachovia all the way through 2009 and expects WB’s total loan loss provision to grow to $9.5 billion in Q2.

Whitney thinks that Wachovia, The fourth largest in the U.S. has reduced its portfolio by as much as $50 billion in the second quarter in a desperate attempt to prevent “capital erosion.” However, she is sceptical that this effort will be successful:

We are hard pressed to find examples of financial companies that have successfully shrunk their businesses.

