Meredith Whitney: Wall Street's Biggest "Ponzi Scheme" Is How It Keeps Investors In The Dark On Their Own Investments

If you like Meredith Whitney, you’ll definitely want to cut out an hour of time to listen to this interview on C-SPAN. In it she talks about her background, how she made her famous call on Citi, the problems with regulation, and the problems with Wall Street monoculture.



Among her notable points: She slams (around the 33:00 mark) the Wall Street “Ponzi Scheme” of telling investors they won’t be able to understand their investments.



