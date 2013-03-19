MEREDITH WHITNEY: I Have Not Been This Bullish On The US Equities In My Career

Meredith Whitney was just on CNBC’s Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo and the normally sceptical bank analyst came out as a super-bull for the U.S. economy and equities.



“Would you put new money to work in this market right here?” Bartiromo asked her.

“Yes, absolutely,” said Whitney. “I have not been this constructive and bullish on US equities in my career.”

Whitney discussed two specific financial stocks that she really liked. First she mentioned Bank of America saying that it came out of last week’s Fed stress tests looking better than any other bank on the Street.

This is partly because the bank started cutting costs back in 2010 before any other Wall Street bank, said Whitney. The stock has “value, catalyst, and momentum” and she expects it to shoot up another 15% in the coming months.

“This is not sexy stuff… it’s all cost cutting it’s all operational,” she said.

What is sexy in Whitney’s opinion is Discover. She called it a “true growth stock.”

The credit card company is picking up business that Wall Street banks have had to leave behind because of regulation, Whitney said.

So there you have it, the analyst known best for her bearish calls on Citi and municipal bonds is now a bull for Uncle Sam.

