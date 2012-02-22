Meredith Whitney Is About To Seriously Double Down On Her Muni Doom Prediction

Meredith Whitney first predicted widespread muni doom in late 2010, and so far that hasn’t come to pass at all.



Since then, her reputation has definitely taken some hits, but she’s not giving up on her big call by any means.

According to Kevin Roose at DealBook, Whitney will be coming out with a new book in December called: “Downgraded: Why the Next Economic Crisis Will Be Local.”

The book is being put out by publishing house Portfolio.

Dealbook posted this paragraph from the publisher’s statement on the deal:

“Since late 2008, dozens of American school districts, agencies, towns and cities have been taken under state control due to their inability to manage their own finances and pay their debts,” Portfolio said in its statement explaining the book’s premise. “According to Whitney, the evidence points to a mounting fiscal crisis in America’s towns and states that will drive a political and economic wedge between the haves and have-nots.”

