Meredith Whitney: 2009 Worse For Banks Than 2008

Enjoy your bank stock rally!
Meredith Whitney told CNBC this morning that 2009 will prove to be a worse year than 2008. The basic problem, she says, is that credit continues to flow, unabated, out of the system. The upshot: “Breakups and M&As on a grand scale.”
Her advice to Washington policymakers: Focus on the small community lenders that can invigorate new businesses and forget about the “gobbledygook banks” we’re propping up today.
We’ll post video when it’s available
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.