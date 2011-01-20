Meredith Vieira REALLY Wants Guest Glenn Beck To apologise For Saying Crazy Things

It’s a rare treat when Glenn Beck shows up on regular TV primarily because regular TV is not entirely sure what to do with him. What if he has a chalkboard up his sleeve.



Case in point. Beck was on the Today show this morning (yes) to promote a new self-help book he has out (again, yes) called The 7, which he co-wrote with Dr. Keith Ablow.

The book is about how to find “process of finding happiness through personal redemption” which if you watch Beck’s show with any regularity, and are familiar with his past struggles with addiction and/or his New Year’s plan, will probably not surprise you.

Naturally, what Meredith Vieira wanted to talk about — and who can blame her, it’s not often Beck makes himself available to reporters — is whether Beck is sorry for all those crazy things he has said.

The answer, when Vieira finally stopped reading out loud a bunch of crazy things Beck has said (“that the president is a racist. Joking around you wanted to poison Nancy Pelosi, beat Charlie Rangel to death with a shovel”) appeared to be yes. Sort of.

GB: I regret anything that I said in jokes. No. Ask Jon Stewart. Ask “The Simpsons.”

MV: You don’t think that contributes to a climate of anger or hate?

GB: No. ask Jon Stewart that question.

MV: I’m asking you that question.

GB: But I’m saying if you ask that question to those guys, I think you will get the same answer. No. Comedy is comedy. This is why the lines become blurred and it’s very difficult to do what i do. anything that i have said like with the president, i have already apologized for. and I have explained several times.

Presumably if this is not the case Media Matters will let us know shortly.

Also, the ‘ask Jon Stewart’ response is a bit lame, though if Vieira watched Beck’s show more she’d probably know that unlike a certain former governor of Alaska he’s generally willing to admit when he’s wrong.

Speakin of Sarah Palin, here’s what Beck had to say in answer to Vieira’s question about “blood libel”: “Political discourse is dicey sometimes. People don’t like it. When the president said — what was it he said? If the republicans bring a knife, I’m going to bring a gun. Did he mean that? Or was that political discourse. He didn’t mean that. Let’s put things in perspective. Let’s stop dancing around the corners and looking at republicans and democrats and let’s start to find real answers.

Where are those real answers? In Glenn Beck’s book naturally. Dr. Keith Ablow thinks that Beck is the ‘nation’s therapist.’ Video below.



