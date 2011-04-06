Meredith Vieira "Expected" To Leave The Today Show

Meredith Vieira, who took over for Katie Couric at the Today Show when she left for the anchor chair at CBS News, is expected to leave the hit morning show when her contract expires at the end of the year.



TVGuide is reporting that NBC is pushing to keep Vieira on but that “the co-anchor is said to be weary of the demanding early morning hours and is ready to move on. Vieira has often said that the health of her husband, who has battled multiple sclerosis and cancer, will be a factor in considering her future on the program.”

Vieira has already extended her contract once; when it expired last year she extended it by year.

Unlike other rumours swirling around certain TV types, NBC is reportedly “doing everything they can to convince her to stay.” And that “Vieira is beloved by the Today staff and crew, as well as NBC News management.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.