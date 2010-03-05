Meredith Vieira Extends Contract, Boosts 'Today Show'

Meredith Vieira just extended her contract as a host of the Today Show another year.



Vieira joined “Today” four years ago after Katie Couric’s exit. Her five-year contract was set to expire in November, the New York Times reports.

Vieira’s decision to stay – even for just one year – solidifies Today’s reign as the No. 1 network morning show and as one of NBC’s top programs. In a post-late night mess, this is good news for NBC.

Today has been the top rated morning news program for more than 14 years, which is the longest current streak for any daytime broadcast show, according to MediaBistro. In an effort to catch up, ABC’s Good Morning America and CBS’ The Early Show will once again flaunt new hosts New York Times reports.

Vieira’s co-host, Matt Lauer, will remain under contract until 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.