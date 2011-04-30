Ann Curry rumoured To Replace Meredith Vieira At The Today Show

Turns out rumours of big shake-ups at the Today Show may be true



According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Meredith Vieira will be leaving NBC’s Today Show in June. Three months before her contract expires.

The official announcement is expected sometime next week.

Ann Curry, the current Today Show newsreader, is rumoured to be her replacement and will co-host alongside Matt Lauer.

At least for the time being. There were reports a few weeks back the Lauer was speculating jumping the Today ship once his contract expires in 2012 for a syndicated talk show with former co-worker Katie Couric.

Natalie Morales, currently a correspondent, will replace Curry as the newsreader.

Vieira’s departure comes on the heels of Katie Couric‘s departure from CBS Evening News, though in Vieira’s case NBC would very much like to keep her. By all accounts Vieira is tiring of the tough early morning schedule and wants to spend more time with her husband who suffers from MS.

Vieira replaced Couric on Today in 2006. Currently, Viera has no plans to give up her job as host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.





