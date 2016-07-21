'This was my mistake': Speechwriter apologizes for Melania Trump plagiarism scandal

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images Melania Trump delivers a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

A Trump Organisation staffer who helped Melania Trump craft her primetime speech before the Republican National Convention offered an apology Wednesday after the prepared remarks were found to contain plagiarism.

“This was my mistake, and I feel terrible for the chaos I have caused Melania and the Trumps, as well as to Mrs. Obama,” Trump staff writer Meredith McIver said in a note. “No harm was meant.”

“I apologise for the confusion and hysteria my mistake has caused,” she added.

The comments came two days after Melania Trump delivered her speech at the RNC in which she directly lifted passages from First Lady Michelle Obama’s 2008 Democratic convention address.

McIver said that while working with Melania Trump the two “discussed many people who inspired her.”

“A person she has always liked is Michelle Obama,” McIver said. “Over the phone, she read me some passages from Mrs. Obama’s speech as examples. I wrote them down and later included some of the phrasing in the draft that ultimately became the final speech. I did not check Mrs. Obama’s speeches.”

Meredith McIver, an in-house staff writer from the Trump Organisation, releases statement on Melania speech pic.twitter.com/mWuPKmjsbn

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 20, 2016

McIver said that she offered her resignation, but that it was rejected.

“Mr. Trump told me that people make innocent mistakes and that we learn and grow from these experiences,” she said.

As a result, McIver said she insisted on putting out a statement because she “did not like seeing the way this was distracting from Mr. Trump’s historic campaign for president and Melania’s beautiful message and presentation.”

McIver added that she was “honored to work for such a great family” and admired the way the Trumps “handled this situation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.