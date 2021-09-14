‘Real Housewives’ star Meredith Marks called out Jen Shah for liking ‘homophobic’ posts about Marks’ son

Meredith Marks called out costar Jen Shah for supposedly liking a social-media post that called Brooks Marks a ‘privileged twink.’ Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images/OGUT/Star Max/GC Images

Meredith Marks called out Jen Shah for liking “homophobic” social-media posts about Marks’ son.

Things are tense been Brooks Marks and Shah after Shah did an inappropriate dance in season one.

Marks claims her “RHOSLC” costar liked a social-media post calling Brooks a “privileged twink.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meredith Marks accused “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Jen Shah of liking “homophobic” social-media posts about Marks’ son, Brooks.

During an on-screen lunch with her fellow castmates on Sunday’s “RHOSLC” season two premiere, Marks opened up about the “damage” to her relationship with Shah.

“She has made all these homophobic references, some in regards to Brooks who has never spoken one way or the other what his sexual preference is to Jen,” Marks told fellow “RHOSLC” cast members Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, and Mary Cosby.

In a confessional paired with the scene, Marks said that Shah has liked and reposted “negative homophobic comments about Brooks on social media,” including an Instagram post calling the 22-year-old fashion designer a “privileged twink.”

Marks also criticized Shah’s December 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” where Shah told host Andy Cohen she doesn’t believe Brooks has ever seen a vagina.

“Brooks has never spoken to her about his sexuality, he’s barely even talked to me about it,” Mark said in Sunday’s confessional about Shah. “He’s figuring things out, leave him alone.”

A post shared by Brooks Marks (@brooksmarks)

Things have been tense between Brooks and Shah since a season one “RHOSLC” episode where Shah danced on Marks’ couch. Afterward, Brooks told his mother that he was uncomfortable because he had supposedly seen Shah’s vagina.

Marks previously came to her son’s defense during an appearance on “WWHL” in January alongside Gay, where she said Shah “has made not passive-aggressive, but aggressive-aggressive digs on Brooks all over social media.”

She also tweeted out screenshots the following month that appeared to show Shah liking negative tweets about Brooks.

Brooks, in turn, shared a social-media video of himself lip-syncing to the song “MAMA” after Shah was arrested in March in connection with wire fraud and money laundering. The “RHOSLC” season premiere teased the moment Shah fled from the set of the reality show to avoid arrest by the police, but not Brooks’ reaction to Shah’s close brush with an on-camera arrest.