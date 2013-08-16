Mercedes-Benz Just Unveiled A Teeny SUV Made For Urban Driving

Mercedes-Benz The Mercedes-Benz GLA compact SUV will debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show in September.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLA, a compact SUV that will compete with cars like the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

After showing off a flashy concept version of the ride at the Shanghai Motor Show in April, Mercedes will officially debut the GLA at the Frankfurt Auto Show next month.

It hasn’t released pricing yet, but it did reveal some impressive figures, including a 0 to 62 mph time of 7.1 seconds and a remarkable 54 miles per gallon on the most efficient, diesel-powered version.

The German automaker says the little SUV will be capable in moderate off-road conditions, but be especially practical for “day-to-day urban lifestyle” driving.

And of course, it’s filled with the little luxury features and trims that set Mercedes-Benz cars apart from the rest of the pack.

