This iPad Browser Will Make You Want To Ditch Safari Forever

It’s about time Apple started letting more third-party browsers enter the App Store.Last week we told you about RockMelt’s new social browser for iPhone. Now we have a new favourite.



Mercury is a browser for iPhone and iPad that adds a lot of the missing features we’ve always craved in Safari.

At first glance, Mercury looks a lot like Firefox for desktop. There’s a gorgeous layout with tabbed browsing. Plus Mercury included some great motion gestures, ad blocking, themes, and Dropbox integration for storing downloads.

Unfortunately, Apple won’t let you make any browser other than Safari your default browser. But after spending some time with Mercury on the iPad, we’ve decided to use it whenever possible.

All those great features add a ton to the overall browsing experience, and we love being able to store downloads in our Dropbox so we can access them from home or work later.

If you want to try Mercury, there’s a free lite version that has ads and limited features. The full version is only $0.99 though, and worth every penny.

