The First Ever Satellite Images Of Mercury

Dylan Love
mercury

Photo: MESSENGER

You are looking at the first colour image of Mercury ever captured by a satellite.This picture was taken by NASA’s MESSENGER probe, launched in 2004 to collect data on the tiny planet.

Formal data collection is scheduled to begin on April 4, but NASA has released additional satellite photos of the hottest planet in our solar system.

Here's Mercury. The white spot is a 50-mile wide crater called Debussy.

These bright rays consist of ejected material and secondary craters that radiate from Debussy.

Mercury's horizon.

Closeup reveals cratered surface.

A 60-mile crater called Machaut.

A shot from MESSENGER's wide angle colour lens.

MESSENGER in orbit (artist's rendering).

Now take a look at our own planet.

