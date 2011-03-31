The First Ever Satellite Images Of Mercury

Photo: MESSENGER

You are looking at the first colour image of Mercury ever captured by a satellite.This picture was taken by NASA’s MESSENGER probe, launched in 2004 to collect data on the tiny planet.



Formal data collection is scheduled to begin on April 4, but NASA has released additional satellite photos of the hottest planet in our solar system.

