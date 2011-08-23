Tour The Hotel Where Nevin Shapiro Threw Crazy Sex Parties For UMiami Athletes

Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Hotel

Back in 2002, when the University of Miami football scandal began, Nevin Shapiro rented out several suites in the Mercury Hotel in South Beach and hosted crazy “sex parties” for Hurricane athletes.Shapiro hired prostitutes for the invite-only party, and registered the rooms under the name Teddy Dupay, according to Yahoo! Sports. Former Miami players confirmed that Shapiro paid prostitutes to have sex with the football players



Shapiro told Yahoo! that he threw a few of these parties, but stopped having them in 2003.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.