Tour The Hotel Where Nevin Shapiro Threw Crazy Sex Parties For UMiami Athletes

Leah Goldman
Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Hotel

Back in 2002, when the University of Miami football scandal began, Nevin Shapiro rented out several suites in the Mercury Hotel in South Beach and hosted crazy “sex parties” for Hurricane athletes.Shapiro hired prostitutes for the invite-only party, and registered the rooms under the name Teddy Dupay, according to Yahoo! Sports. Former Miami players confirmed that Shapiro paid prostitutes to have sex with the football players

Shapiro told Yahoo! that he threw a few of these parties, but stopped having them in 2003.

It's on Collins Ave, a happening strip in Miami

The hotel is right near the beach

One of the nicest rooms has a private patio

And dining areas

And tons of space for a party

Here's one of the pools

King size beds

Full kitchens

Nice hard wood floors

An indoor pool too

Modern decor

