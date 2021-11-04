A new pill designed to treat active COVID-19 infections was just approved in the UK, the first country to do so

Molnupiravir, the antiviral COVID-19 pill from and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Merck

The UK has become the first country to authorize a new antiviral pill designed specifically to treat COVID-19 infections.

The pill, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, was found to halve the likelihood of death or hospitalization from COVID-19 during clinical trials.

In a statement early Thursday, Merck said that the UK government has ordered 480,000 courses of the drug, molnupiravir, while the US government has ordered 1.7 million courses. Merck is currently seeking approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

