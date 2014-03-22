Mercer's Head Coach Gives Incredible Post-Game Interview After Beating Duke: 'PRAISE THE LORD!'

Mercer pulled off the first huge upset of the NCAA Tournament and head coach Bob Hoffman celebrated like one of the players after the game. In his post-game interview with Rachel Nichols, Hoffman screamed several times and at one point spontaneously yelled "PRAISE THE LORD!" It was a fantastic exchange that shows just how much these games mean to the smaller schools and reminds us once again why the NCAA Tournament is so great.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.