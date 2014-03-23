Mercer Player Had Perfect Reaction When Mike Krzyzewski Visited Their Locker Room

After Duke lost in the first huge upset of the NCAA Tournament, coach Mike Krzyzewski took a moment to visit the Mercer locker room and congratulate what he called “a hell of a team.”

It was a classy move by Coach K after what had to be a devastating loss and the stunned reaction by the Mercer players showed just how much it meant to them.

One player in particular had the perfect reaction. After Krzyzewski left the locker room, Daniel Coursey turned to the media in the room with a huge smile and said “Oh. My. God.” You can see his reaction at the 0:24 mark in this video (via CSNWashington.com).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.