Mercer Law Students And Faculty Take Their Fight To Facebook

If three ridiculous examples make a trend, we’re one away from fighting on Facebook reaching official “it” status.Last week’s Thursday Styles section of The New York Times informed us that couples are bringing their fights to Facebook. And today comes a Facebook fight that Mercer Law, down in genteel Macon, Georgia, probably prefers would have remained offline.



Above The Law has a full take on But I Did Everything Right’s story, but here’s the quick take:

Mercer 3L Charlie Grimsley (pictured here on a field trip to visit Nancy Grace) posted this status update on Facebook: A decline in rank, plummeting bar passage rates, and alumni giving upon the school, this sounds eerily familiar.

So, sounds like Grimsley was not having a good day. But soon enough Mercer professor Donal Wells weighed in, suggesting bad mouthing the school was not the way to go. That post was quickly followed by another student who suggested Wells has done a poor job running the school’s admissions process and asking, “I wonder how you can drive a brand new Porche while none of the students have decent jobs.”

And all hell broke loose — or rather a long and somewhat inside-baseball pile on between students, faculty and alumni broke loose. Bottom line — students are frustrated with their job prospects and their school’s 3rd Tier ranking and everyone apparently felt the need to fume about it via Facebook.

We are not downplaying the concerns, just the method of airing them. Basically we had the same reaction to both the Mercer story and the couples fighting on Facebook story — C’MON! We can’t believe either actually happened (though e-evidence obviously suggests it does) and we imagine most of the time those involved eventually wish they weren’t.

And if they don’t, they should. Because it’s kind of embarrassing for your Facebook bickering to be fodder for the entire Internet.

