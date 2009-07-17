Mercedes Unveils Plan For Super Electric Car

Mercedes Benz (DAI) revealed plans to create a beast of an electric car today, based on the $250,000 SLS AMG.



The electric version will use the same body type as the gasoline version. It will have four electric motors powering each wheel. There will be a 48 kilowatt hour battery pack that can get the car moving from 0 to 60 in four seconds. It will travel 200 miles per charge. It is supposed to hit the road in 2015.

As you’ll recall, Daimler, parent of Mercedes, bought 10% of Tesla in May, only to sell 40% of that stake last week. From the release, it looks like Tesla’s technology won’t be used in this car.

The electric SLS AMG will probably just be a fun fantasy car to trot out here and there. Mostly, we assume the technology used in this model will be good for testing purposes. It’s hard to see this being any kind of business for Daimler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.