Mercedes Created A Pretentious Ad To Promote Its New, Top Of The Line Sedan

The 2014 Mercedes S-Class is finally here, and the sedan is full of some pretty outrageous luxury features, from an “active perfuming system” to heated armrests.



Even more impressive is the fact that this car can actually drive itself. Mercedes dumbed down the technology before the car hit the road to head off liability issues, but it did keep a feature called “Stop&Go Pilot,” which lets the S-Class autonomously follow the car in front of it in low speed traffic jams.

In a commercial posted to YouTube today, Mercedes shows off the feature by focusing on what great people can do without arms.

Like many Mercedes products, it is excellent, with a healthy bit of pretentiousness.

Watch:

