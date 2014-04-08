Here's The 6-Wheeled Monster Mercedes That Will Reportedly Battle Dinosaurs In The Next 'Jurassic Park'

It looks like Mercedes-Benz will, once again, do battle with Jurassic Park’s mighty T-Rex.

According to a leaked photograph posted on “Jurassic Park 4″‘s Facebook fan page, the newest instalment of the blockbuster franchise is likely to feature the automaker’s beastly G63 AMG 6×6.

The photo shows the truck strapped to a cargo pallet, hidden behind a white cargo cover. Though we are unable to see the vehicle’s livery, the G63 6X6’s menacing silhouette and piercing round headlamps are unmistakable.

The G63 6X6 is the latest and most extreme iteration of Mercedes’ venerable Geländewagen, or G-Wagon. First produced in 1979, the G-Wagon is among the most versatile and iconic off-road vehicles of all time. It’s at home in the mountains of the Afghanistan with the Marines and cruising Parisian boulevards as a fashion accessory.

The G-Wagon’s rumoured appearance in 2015’s “Jurassic Park 4” will be Mercedes’ second tour of duty against the film’s CGI dinosaurs, coming a full 18 years after the company debuted its M-Class SUV in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce a price for the 6X6, but according to Motor Trend it will be in the neighbourhood of $US525,000.

