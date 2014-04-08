Here's The 6-Wheeled Monster Mercedes That Will Reportedly Battle Dinosaurs In The Next 'Jurassic Park'

It looks like Mercedes-Benz will, once again, do battle with Jurassic Park’s mighty T-Rex.
According to a leaked photograph posted on “Jurassic Park 4″‘s Facebook fan page, the newest instalment of the blockbuster franchise is likely to feature the automaker’s beastly G63 AMG 6×6.
The photo shows the truck strapped to a cargo pallet, hidden behind a white cargo cover. Though we are unable to see the vehicle’s livery, the G63 6X6’s menacing silhouette and piercing round headlamps are unmistakable.
The G63 6X6 is the latest and most extreme iteration of Mercedes’ venerable Geländewagen, or G-Wagon. First produced in 1979, the G-Wagon is among the most versatile and iconic off-road vehicles of all time. It’s at home in the mountains of the Afghanistan with the Marines and cruising Parisian boulevards as a fashion accessory.
The G-Wagon’s rumoured appearance in 2015’s “Jurassic Park 4” will be Mercedes’ second tour of duty against the film’s CGI dinosaurs, coming a full 18 years after the company debuted its M-Class SUV in Steven Spielberg’s 1997 “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.”
Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce a price for the 6X6, but according to Motor Trend it will be in the neighbourhood of $US525,000.
The 6X6 will be powered by AMG's handcrafted biturbo V-8 engine, which puts out a massive 544 horsepower and 560 pound-feet of torque.
Power will flow to all six wheels for unparalleled traction in even the most challenging of terrains.
The beastly truck has a combination of reinforced springs and adjustable gas-pressure shock absorbers to provide the perfect blend of off-road control and sporty on-road handling.
It's loaded with a long list of standard equipment including Bi-xenon headlamps and crash responsive luxury head restraints.
As rough and tumble as the exterior of the 6X6 may be, the driver is cocooned in a luxurious, leather-lined interior with access to a host of multi-media options.
Passengers are pampered with individual powered-bucket seats and a full complement of state-of-the-art gadgets to play around with.
The 4X4 has been adapted for military use by nations around the world including Germany, France, Australia, Russia and North Korea.
The U.S. Marine Corps uses a heavily-armed 4X4 version of the G-Wagon called the Interim Fast Attack Vehicle for missions in Afghanistan.
The G-Wagon has also been offered in more pedestrian 2-door, 4-door, pick-up and convertible versions.
The mass-production version of the G-Class is offered with both turbo and non-turbo V-8 engines, as well as 6-cylinder turbo-diesel options.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.